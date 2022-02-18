Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) traded down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.43 and last traded at C$5.43. 74,685 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 227,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.48.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$8.50 price objective on Knight Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Knight Therapeutics from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.65.
The company has a market cap of C$657.66 million and a PE ratio of 21.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.31.
Knight Therapeutics Company Profile (TSE:GUD)
Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.
