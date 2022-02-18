Knowles (NYSE:KN) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.290-$0.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $197 million-$203 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $205.15 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KN. Zacks Investment Research raised Knowles from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Knowles from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded Knowles from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.30.

Shares of KN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,357. Knowles has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average is $20.91.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 17.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knowles will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Knowles news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 106,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $2,500,000.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,574,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,115,000 after buying an additional 685,980 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,234 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,076,000 after buying an additional 19,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 57,401 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 19,235 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

