Knuff & Co LLC Has $8.34 Million Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Knuff & Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,548 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Fortinet makes up 3.1% of Knuff & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $8,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth $1,728,000. 68.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,637,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total transaction of $730,909.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,634 shares of company stock valued at $5,694,719. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $309.01. The stock had a trading volume of 15,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,992. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.13 and a 1 year high of $371.77. The company has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 85.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Fortinet from $355.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Fortinet from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.82.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

