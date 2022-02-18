Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Short Interest Down 25.2% in January

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the January 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 51.3 days.

Shares of KMERF stock remained flat at $$47.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.62. Komercní banka, a.s. has a 1-year low of $29.25 and a 1-year high of $47.40.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Komercní banka, a.s. from 1,120.00 to 1,245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Komercní banka, a.s. engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking, and Others. The Retail Banking segment provides products and services to individuals, predominantly current and savings accounts, term deposits, building savings, pension insurance, overdrafts, credit card loans, personal loans, and mortgages.

