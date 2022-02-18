Komodo (KMD) Trading 12.6% Lower This Week

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $61.16 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Komodo has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.14 or 0.00274157 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00076698 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00092543 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000121 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004504 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 130,237,930 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.