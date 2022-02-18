Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 2.14%.

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $30.37. 44,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,574. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.33. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

ADRNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

