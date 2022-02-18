KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Short Interest Up 45.5% in January

KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.0 days.

Shares of KP Tissue stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. KP Tissue has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $8.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Desjardins decreased their price target on KP Tissue from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KP Tissue has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

