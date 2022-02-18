Kristy Friedrichs Sells 1,814 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $128,648.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kristy Friedrichs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 18th, Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,501 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $299,069.58.

NYSE:NEWR opened at $66.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. New Relic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 0.87.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). New Relic had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $203.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NEWR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on New Relic from $131.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in New Relic by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in New Relic by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in New Relic by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in New Relic by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

