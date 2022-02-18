KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Shares of KUKAF remained flat at $$80.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.39 and a 200-day moving average of $81.49. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $42.30 and a one year high of $86.41.
About KUKA Aktiengesellschaft
