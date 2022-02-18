KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of KUKAF remained flat at $$80.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.39 and a 200-day moving average of $81.49. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $42.30 and a one year high of $86.41.

About KUKA Aktiengesellschaft

KUKA AG engages in the provision of intelligent automation solutions. It operates through the following segments: KUKA Robotics, KUKA Systems, Swisslog and KUKA AG & Other Companies. The KUKA Robotics segment offers the automotive sector and general industry as well as those supported by comprehensive customer services such as industrial robots, from small models and heavy-duty robots.

