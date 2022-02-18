Kusama 24-Hour Volume Reaches $63.13 Million (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for about $155.94 or 0.00386411 BTC on popular exchanges. Kusama has a total market cap of $1.32 billion and approximately $63.13 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kusama has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00045132 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,873.79 or 0.07121284 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,401.66 or 1.00115738 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00049585 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00051466 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003213 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

