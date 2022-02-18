L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 329.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,809,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,155,533 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $618,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,965,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341,175 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,344,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,454,000 after purchasing an additional 166,151 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,137,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,685,000 after purchasing an additional 24,848 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,850,000 after buying an additional 52,608 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,370,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,218,000 after buying an additional 112,044 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.91.

LHX opened at $221.00 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.60 and a 12 month high of $246.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.23.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

