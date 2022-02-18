La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) PT Lowered to $40.00

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered La-Z-Boy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE:LZB traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,331. La-Z-Boy has a 12 month low of $28.60 and a 12 month high of $46.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.45 and its 200 day moving average is $34.82.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.24). La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

In other La-Z-Boy news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 43,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,553,073.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 27,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $967,093.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,984 shares of company stock worth $2,532,602 in the last 90 days. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

