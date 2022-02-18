Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Given New $360.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $380.00 to $360.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $322.34.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

NYSE:LH opened at $261.92 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $230.89 and a 52 week high of $317.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $285.59 and a 200-day moving average of $289.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $1.04. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 27.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total value of $56,713.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total transaction of $43,761.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,072 shares of company stock valued at $308,191 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,085.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,851,000 after buying an additional 363,904 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth $100,156,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth $63,750,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 133.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,562,000 after buying an additional 230,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,092.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.