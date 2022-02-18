Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Short Interest Update

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,121,800 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the January 15th total of 1,473,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 62.0 days.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.80.
LIFZF traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.07. 2,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,787. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.17. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $42.40.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp. engages in mining for iron ore. It owns interests in Iron Ore Company of Canada which operates a major iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland, and Labrador on lands leased from the company. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
