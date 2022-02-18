Landbox (LAND) Trading 7.5% Higher This Week

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded down 20% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Landbox has a total market cap of $97,757.49 and approximately $32.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Landbox coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Landbox has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00044610 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,774.79 or 0.06923560 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,093.33 or 1.00039504 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00048428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00051556 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

