Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LARK opened at $27.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.22. Landmark Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $31.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.32%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LARK. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

