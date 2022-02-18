Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
LARK opened at $27.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.22. Landmark Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $31.50.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.32%.
Landmark Bancorp Company Profile
Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.
