Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Shares Acquired by Opaleye Management Inc.

Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 832,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,007 shares during the period. Larimar Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.8% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Opaleye Management Inc. owned approximately 4.70% of Larimar Therapeutics worth $9,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRMR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 26,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of LRMR stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.89. The company had a trading volume of 970 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,803. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average is $11.07. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LRMR. Lifesci Capital cut shares of Larimar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair cut shares of Larimar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $30.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Larimar Therapeutics Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.