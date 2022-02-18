Laurion Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 144.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,721 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,636,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,531,000 after buying an additional 961,114 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,111,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,489,000 after buying an additional 614,642 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 303.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 932,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,323,000 after buying an additional 701,304 shares during the period.

Shares of ASO opened at $34.12 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.79 and a 1-year high of $51.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.20.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.66. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 51.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian T. Marley purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $394,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.91 per share, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ASO shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.55.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

