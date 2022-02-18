Laurion Capital Management LP Has $941,000 Stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Laurion Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 81.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,717 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 73.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,412,000 after purchasing an additional 710,280 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 84.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,073,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,981,000 after purchasing an additional 491,704 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 47.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,378,000 after acquiring an additional 268,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,293,000 after acquiring an additional 266,254 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 8.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,222,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,153,000 after acquiring an additional 245,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

SPT opened at $58.25 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.45 and a twelve month high of $145.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.63 and a beta of 0.99.

SPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.80.

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $3,691,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $2,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,872 shares of company stock valued at $13,617,179 in the last ninety days. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

