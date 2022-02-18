Laurion Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Laurion Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) by 48.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,784 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Playtika were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Playtika during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Playtika by 175,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Playtika in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Playtika by 10,738.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Playtika by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLTK. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Playtika from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Playtika in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Playtika from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Playtika in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTK opened at $18.42 on Friday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average of $22.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion and a PE ratio of 26.31.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

