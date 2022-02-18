Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESMT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Engagesmart during the third quarter worth about $266,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Engagesmart during the third quarter worth about $189,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Engagesmart during the third quarter worth about $1,371,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Engagesmart during the third quarter worth about $27,641,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Engagesmart during the third quarter worth about $2,044,000. 86.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ESMT shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Engagesmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Engagesmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Engagesmart from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Engagesmart from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Engagesmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

Shares of ESMT stock opened at $22.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.74. Engagesmart Inc has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $38.83.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Engagesmart Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

