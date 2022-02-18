Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 45,400 Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Snap One at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Snap One during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Snap One in the third quarter worth about $2,501,000. Indaba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Snap One in the third quarter worth about $50,010,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Snap One in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap One in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,084,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Snap One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

NASDAQ:SNPO opened at $20.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Snap One Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50.

About Snap One

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

