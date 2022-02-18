Laurion Capital Management LP Sells 425,000 Shares of Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Laurion Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425,000 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of Taboola.com worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TBLA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taboola.com by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Taboola.com by 186.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 14,408 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Taboola.com in the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the third quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the second quarter worth $245,000. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TBLA has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taboola.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.71.

TBLA stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Taboola.com, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $11.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.20.

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

