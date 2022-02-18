Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) – Analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Leidos in a report released on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.57. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Leidos’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.79 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Leidos from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.60.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $91.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. Leidos has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $108.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.75%. Leidos’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 22.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 663,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Leidos by 3.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

