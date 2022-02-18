Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Stake Lessened by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,817 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 18.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,042,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,253,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,977 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 20.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,433,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $330,109,000 after acquiring an additional 591,900 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Leidos during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,898,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 691.2% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 366,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,080,000 after purchasing an additional 320,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Leidos by 55.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,195,000 after purchasing an additional 232,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Leidos from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.60.

LDOS stock opened at $91.81 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $108.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.66.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.