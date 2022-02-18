Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Sold by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC trimmed its position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,519,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 66,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 15,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

LI stock opened at $29.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.87. Li Auto Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $37.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 209.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LI shares. Barclays started coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Macquarie started coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Li Auto has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.63.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

