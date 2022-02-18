LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Shares Up 9.2%

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN)’s stock price shot up 9.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.03 and last traded at $4.99. 7,060 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 201,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIAN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LianBio in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.58 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on LianBio in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on LianBio in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on LianBio in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LianBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.19.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.60.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts predict that LianBio will post -4.51 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LIAN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of LianBio during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. CNA Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of LianBio during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LianBio during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LianBio during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LianBio during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

About LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN)

LianBio is a cross-border biotechnology company dedicated to bringing medicines to patients principally in China and other major Asian markets. LianBio is based in SHANGHAI, China.

