LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Stock Price Up 9.2%

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN)’s stock price rose 9.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.03 and last traded at $4.99. Approximately 7,060 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 201,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

LIAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LianBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on LianBio in a report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LianBio in a report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.58 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on LianBio in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on LianBio in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.19.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.60.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts forecast that LianBio will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in LianBio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in LianBio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LianBio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LianBio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LianBio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN)

LianBio is a cross-border biotechnology company dedicated to bringing medicines to patients principally in China and other major Asian markets. LianBio is based in SHANGHAI, China.

