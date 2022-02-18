Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Stake Lifted by Searchlight Capital Partners L.P.

Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,234,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares during the period. Liberty Latin America comprises about 52.7% of Searchlight Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. owned 6.14% of Liberty Latin America worth $186,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ LILAK traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,529. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.28.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

