Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,964,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,491,000 after purchasing an additional 609,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,705,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,832 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,021,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,695,000 after purchasing an additional 144,147 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,402,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,673,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,832,000 after purchasing an additional 672,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $36.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.60. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.64 and a twelve month high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 33.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 45.19%.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on IPG shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.