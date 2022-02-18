Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys 821 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,656 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,739 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,747,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,832,000 after purchasing an additional 681,717 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,817,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,679,000 after purchasing an additional 406,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,805,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,550,000 after purchasing an additional 65,544 shares during the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $51.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.74. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

