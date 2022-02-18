Liberty Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 191.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in AGCO by 56.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AGCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AGCO opened at $127.88 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $108.56 and a 1-year high of $158.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.02.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.36. AGCO had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.74%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGCO. Bank of America lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. OTR Global downgraded shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.17.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

