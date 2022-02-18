Liberty Wealth Management LLC Invests $114,000 in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PHO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 980,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,677,000 after buying an additional 181,425 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,952,000 after purchasing an additional 153,254 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 514,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,145,000 after purchasing an additional 118,182 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 203,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,115,000 after purchasing an additional 107,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 244,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,396,000 after purchasing an additional 65,916 shares in the last quarter.

PHO opened at $51.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.09. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $61.11.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

