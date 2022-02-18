Liberty Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 167,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,863,000 after buying an additional 11,645 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in PayPal by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,048,000 after acquiring an additional 23,246 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners lifted its position in PayPal by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 30,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,753,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 30.0% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $105.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.99 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.84.

In related news, Director David W. Dorman bought 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 24,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,284,875 and have sold 26,559 shares valued at $4,722,582. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

