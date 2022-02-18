Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Ligand Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

LGND stock traded down $11.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.45. The company had a trading volume of 10,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,841. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 11.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $102.01 and a fifty-two week high of $172.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LGND. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.50.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

