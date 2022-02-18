Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Short Interest Down 22.5% in January

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the January 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

LMB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Limbach in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

LMB traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.95. The company had a trading volume of 292 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,363. The company has a market cap of $81.89 million, a PE ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22. Limbach has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

In related news, Director Joshua Horowitz bought 4,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $33,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 20,163 shares of company stock valued at $150,866. Insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Limbach in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Limbach during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Limbach by 25.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its holdings in Limbach by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 13,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Limbach by 2,169.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 14,103 shares during the last quarter. 44.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC); plumbing; electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; energy retrofits; and equipment upgrades.

