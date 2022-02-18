Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limbach from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.
Shares of LMB stock opened at $8.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $85.01 million, a PE ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. Limbach has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $12.95.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Limbach in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limbach in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limbach in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Limbach in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Limbach by 1,694.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 170,383 shares in the last quarter. 41.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Limbach
Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC); plumbing; electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; energy retrofits; and equipment upgrades.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Limbach (LMB)
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.