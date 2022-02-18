LinkEye (LET) Price Hits $0.0023 on Exchanges

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. LinkEye has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $87,904.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LinkEye has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. One LinkEye coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00045261 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,889.11 or 0.07147876 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,425.97 or 1.00016891 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00049593 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00051451 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003171 BTC.

About LinkEye

LinkEye launched on September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 899,999,000 coins. The official website for LinkEye is www.linkeye.com . LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

Buying and Selling LinkEye

