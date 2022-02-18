Litecoin Price Reaches $118.57 on Exchanges (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. Litecoin has a market cap of $8.26 billion and $1.30 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $118.57 or 0.00293909 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000347 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00014098 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000992 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000595 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,665,557 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.