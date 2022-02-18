Locus Chain Price Reaches $0.0297 (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (CURRENCY:LOCUS) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 17th. In the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. Locus Chain has a total market cap of $26.17 million and $590,986.00 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Locus Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00038896 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00107854 BTC.

About Locus Chain

LOCUS is a coin. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211 . Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com . Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network. “

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Locus Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Locus Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

