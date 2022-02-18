Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Short Interest Up 42.6% in January

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the January 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

LGIQ traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,149. Logiq has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $32.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.17.

Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 million. Logiq had a negative return on equity of 74.75% and a negative net margin of 71.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Logiq will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Logiq, Inc provides e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech solutions. It operates through the following segments: DataLogiq and AppLogiq. The DataLogiq segment provides generation and e-commerce marketing solutions across vertical industries that include home repair, insurance and mortgage lending. It also offers a holistic, self-serve e-commerce marketing platform.

