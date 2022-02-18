LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 320 ($4.33) price objective on the stock.

LMP has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.79) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 305 ($4.13) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Liberum Capital increased their price target on LondonMetric Property from GBX 255 ($3.45) to GBX 283 ($3.83) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LondonMetric Property has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 281.63 ($3.81).

Shares of LMP stock opened at GBX 260 ($3.52) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 271.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 262.65. LondonMetric Property has a fifty-two week low of GBX 204.80 ($2.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 287.20 ($3.89). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22.

In other LondonMetric Property news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.67), for a total transaction of £1,084,000 ($1,466,847.09).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

