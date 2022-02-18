Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Receives $84.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of LPX stock traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,736. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.80. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52-week low of $44.46 and a 52-week high of $79.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.56.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 29.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

