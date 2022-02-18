Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Upgraded at OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $263.74.

NYSE LOW opened at $223.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.74. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $150.84 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $1,848,000. Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $851,000. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $445,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

