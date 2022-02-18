LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,928,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,852 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.82% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $79,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 111.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,550.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000.

Shares of SPTL stock opened at $39.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.79. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $43.95.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

