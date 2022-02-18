LPL Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,959,914 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,626 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $104,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.24.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $47.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.93. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

