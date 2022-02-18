LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,140,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,292 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Raytheon Technologies worth $98,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 39,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTX. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $94.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $71.99 and a one year high of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $141.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.