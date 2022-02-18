LPL Financial LLC Has $110.61 Million Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 959,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 169,831 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.70% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $110,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 540.8% in the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $110.86 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.92 and a 52 week high of $118.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

