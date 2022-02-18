LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,176,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,596 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.18% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $93,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,285,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,916,000 after acquiring an additional 48,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,207,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,556,000 after acquiring an additional 59,718 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,670,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,499,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 114.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,155,000 after acquiring an additional 707,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,100,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,153,000 after acquiring an additional 35,194 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $76.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.87. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $71.59 and a 52 week high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

