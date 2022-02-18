LPL Financial LLC Invests $109.55 Million in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,232,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,547,000. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.36% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $17,283,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $2,331,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $51,047,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,681,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,938,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $25.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.89. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $27.31.
